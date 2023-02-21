Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.99M. AXLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -325.0% off its 52-week high of $2.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 76.47% up since then. When we look at Axcella Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Instantly AXLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7751 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.38%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is 55.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axcella Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.28% over the past 6 months, a 18.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axcella Health Inc. will rise 34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Axcella Health Inc. earnings to increase by 4.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.60% of Axcella Health Inc. shares while 60.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.59%. There are 60.42% institutions holding the Axcella Health Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 25.65% of the shares, roughly 18.87 million AXLA shares worth $32.26 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 7.9 million shares worth $13.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.24 million shares estimated at $2.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $1.4 million.