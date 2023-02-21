Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 3.58 million Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.65M. AULT’s last price was a discount, traded about -783.33% off its 52-week high of $1.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Ault Alliance Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1395 subtracted -3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at -0.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) is -1.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ault Alliance Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $34.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 380.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 68.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Ault Alliance Inc. earnings to increase by 87.40%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 21.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.29% of Ault Alliance Inc. shares while 7.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.68%. There are 7.52% institutions holding the Ault Alliance Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.43% of the shares, roughly 13.55 million AULT shares worth $2.48 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 2.98 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 8.2 million shares estimated at $1.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $0.93 million.