Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Stock Could Make A -265.85% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $12.30 changed hands at -$0.48 or -3.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $844.76M. ASPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.27% off its 52-week high of $38.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 35.53% up since then. When we look at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASPN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Instantly ASPN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.50 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.33%, with the 5-day performance at 18.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is 19.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASPN’s forecast low is $18.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aspen Aerogels Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.55% over the past 6 months, a 45.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aspen Aerogels Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.45 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $54.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.48 million and $38.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Aspen Aerogels Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.40%.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.15% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares while 76.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.62%. There are 76.14% institutions holding the Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock share, with Kim, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 5.25 million ASPN shares worth $48.44 million.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 3.19 million shares worth $29.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $10.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $8.18 million.