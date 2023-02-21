Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.28 changing hands around $0.28 or 1.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $756.18M. ASC’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.03% off its 52-week high of $19.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 79.16% up since then. When we look at Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 904.96K.

Analysts gave the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.94.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.20 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.88%, with the 5-day performance at 10.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 32.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardmore Shipping Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 83.94% over the past 6 months, a -33.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ardmore Shipping Corporation will rise 3,233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.56 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $69.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $63.37 million and $65.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings to increase by 413.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.64% per year.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 2.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.87% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares while 70.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.19%. There are 70.48% institutions holding the Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million ASC shares worth $64.7 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 2.29 million shares worth $41.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.91 million shares estimated at $16.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $13.02 million.