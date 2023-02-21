Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 30.67 million Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.60 changing hands around $2.25 or 51.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $244.99M. ARBE’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.82% off its 52-week high of $9.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 56.21% up since then. When we look at Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.63K.

Analysts gave the Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARBE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Instantly ARBE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 100.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.61 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 51.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 93.55%, with the 5-day performance at 100.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) is 53.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARBE’s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arbe Robotics Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.91% over the past 6 months, a 60.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arbe Robotics Ltd. will rise 48.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $520k and $876k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 275.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 228.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Arbe Robotics Ltd. earnings to decrease by -271.80%.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.22% of Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares while 34.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.69%. There are 34.95% institutions holding the Arbe Robotics Ltd. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million ARBE shares worth $11.84 million.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 1.86 million shares worth $6.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. With 35746.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 32947.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.