Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.81 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $757.69M. AMRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.63% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 42.54% up since then. When we look at Amarin Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.60%, with the 5-day performance at -7.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -0.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMRN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -397.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.56% over the past 6 months, a -192.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amarin Corporation plc will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.32 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $85.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.49 million and $94.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Amarin Corporation plc earnings to increase by 140.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.90% per year.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Amarin Corporation plc shares while 32.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.25%. There are 32.12% institutions holding the Amarin Corporation plc stock share, with Sarissa Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.94% of the shares, roughly 24.0 million AMRN shares worth $26.16 million.

Eversept Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 11.96 million shares worth $13.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd. With 2.03 million shares estimated at $2.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.6 million.