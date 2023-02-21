Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.74 changed hands at -$0.46 or -6.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01B. ALLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -159.5% off its 52-week high of $17.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 19.73% up since then. When we look at Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ALLO as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.15%, with the 5-day performance at -5.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 2.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.72 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.49% over the past 6 months, a -25.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. will fall -29.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51k and $61k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 9.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.78% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares while 79.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.67%. There are 79.12% institutions holding the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.98% of the shares, roughly 18.72 million ALLO shares worth $126.71 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 9.17 million shares worth $62.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 7.24 million shares estimated at $49.03 million under it, the former controlled 5.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million shares worth around $35.95 million.