Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.91M. ADXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -231.91% off its 52-week high of $6.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 70.74% up since then. When we look at Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.38K.

Analysts gave the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADXN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

With action 28.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 198.36%, with the 5-day performance at 28.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) is 126.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -79.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADXN’s forecast low is $1.05 with $1.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 44.15% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.15% for it to hit the projected low.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares while 47.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.11%. There are 47.11% institutions holding the Addex Therapeutics Ltd stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 29.38% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million ADXN shares worth $4.52 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022.