Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 2.53 million Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.39. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $12.27 changed hands at -$1.49 or -10.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $363.40M. ATNMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -23.23% off its 52-week high of $15.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 64.06% up since then. When we look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.92K.

Analysts gave the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATNM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Instantly ATNM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.70 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -10.82% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.22%, with the 5-day performance at -5.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) is 11.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATNMâ€™s forecast low is $18.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -331.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23k and $940k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,378.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 34.20%.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 29.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 17.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.08%. There are 17.67% institutions holding the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million ATNM shares worth $7.89 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.25 million shares worth $1.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $5.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $2.14 million.