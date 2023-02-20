XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 56421.0 XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.56M. XRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.33% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 862.10K.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Instantly XRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6180 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.65%, with the 5-day performance at -2.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) is -30.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.90%. The 2023 estimates are for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.76% of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.93%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the XORTX Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Cibc World Markets, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 19039.0 XRTX shares worth $23037.0.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 3603.0 shares worth $4359.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.