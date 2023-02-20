Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.25M. WINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -921.43% off its 52-week high of $1.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14. When we look at Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.47K.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Instantly WINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1579 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.00%, with the 5-day performance at -9.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is -35.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. will rise 59.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.60% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $200k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.30%.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.06% of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.24%. There are 4.03% institutions holding the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million WINT shares worth $47367.0.

Envestnet Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 0.21 million shares worth $29946.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $77020.0 under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $47475.0.