Will Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 76845.0 Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.52 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.14M. CTIB’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.84% off its 52-week high of $2.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 78.29% up since then. When we look at Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.13K.

Analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTIB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Instantly CTIB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.15%, with the 5-day performance at -22.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) is -6.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Yunhong CTI Ltd. earnings to decrease by -38.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CTIB Dividends

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares while 1.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.40%. There are 1.40% institutions holding the Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million CTIB shares worth $0.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 46510.0 shares worth $70695.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 80660.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 230.0 shares worth around $349.0.