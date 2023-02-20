Will Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.61 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $638.33M. NEGG’s last price was a discount, traded about -470.81% off its 52-week high of $9.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 27.95% up since then. When we look at Newegg Commerce Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Instantly NEGG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.90%, with the 5-day performance at 1.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is -6.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEGG’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $439.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newegg Commerce Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $356.81 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Newegg Commerce Inc. earnings to increase by 108.80%.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 31 and April 04.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 94.89% of Newegg Commerce Inc. shares while 0.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.97%. There are 0.61% institutions holding the Newegg Commerce Inc. stock share, with Penserra Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million NEGG shares worth $1.98 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 0.52 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Amplify Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $1.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.61 million.