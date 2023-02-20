Why To Invest In Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.50M. RGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.11% off its 52-week high of $2.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 66.22% up since then. When we look at Regis Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.90K.

Analysts gave the Regis Corporation (RGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RGS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Regis Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.31%, with the 5-day performance at 4.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 8.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGS’s forecast low is $2.10 with $2.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Regis Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $76.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.75 million and $63.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 121.81%. The 2023 estimates are for Regis Corporation earnings to increase by 62.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.29% of Regis Corporation shares while 30.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.22%. There are 30.70% institutions holding the Regis Corporation stock share, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.46% of the shares, roughly 3.86 million RGS shares worth $5.71 million.

First Manhattan Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 3.58 million shares worth $5.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $4.17 million under it, the former controlled 6.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $2.08 million.