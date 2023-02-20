Why Should You Invest In TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.45 changed hands at $0.71 or 10.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.11M. TCBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1329.53% off its 52-week high of $106.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 62.28% up since then. When we look at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.77 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 10.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 93.51%, with the 5-day performance at 27.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 43.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.28% over the past 6 months, a 89.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc earnings to decrease by -148.70%.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.62% of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares while 12.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.84%. There are 12.58% institutions holding the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock share, with Legal & General Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 4145.0 TCBP shares worth $58133.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 2928.0 shares worth $41065.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.