Why Should You Invest In SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL)?

In the last trading session, 0.34 million SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.08 or -8.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.49M. SQL’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.07% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 73.26% up since then. When we look at SeqLL Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the SeqLL Inc. (SQL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SQL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeqLL Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) trade information

Instantly SQL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -8.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 194.56%, with the 5-day performance at -35.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) is 108.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -248.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -248.84% for it to hit the projected low.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47k. 0 analysts are of the opinion that SeqLL Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $31k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.30%. The 2023 estimates are for SeqLL Inc. earnings to decrease by -323.40%.

SQL Dividends

SeqLL Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.80% of SeqLL Inc. shares while 0.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.32%. There are 0.84% institutions holding the SeqLL Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 46094.0 SQL shares worth $39470.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 19891.0 shares worth $17032.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. With 12371.0 shares estimated at $10593.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 842.0 shares worth around $721.0.