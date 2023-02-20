What Is The Performance Outlook For Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.78 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $295.83M. GBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.63% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 25.73% up since then. When we look at Generation Bio Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.96K.

Analysts gave the Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GBIO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Generation Bio Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Instantly GBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.63 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.63%, with the 5-day performance at -9.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 3.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBIO’s forecast low is $7.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -423.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generation Bio Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.20% over the past 6 months, a -12.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generation Bio Co. will fall -7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.20% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Generation Bio Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.5 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Generation Bio Co. earnings to decrease by -21.70%.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.92% of Generation Bio Co. shares while 96.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.84%. There are 96.84% institutions holding the Generation Bio Co. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million GBIO shares worth $42.61 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.93% or 8.28 million shares worth $39.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 3.47 million shares estimated at $16.6 million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.83% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $10.88 million.