Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.2 million Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.72M. WEJO’s last price was a discount, traded about -552.78% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 47.22% up since then. When we look at Wejo Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.02K.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Instantly WEJO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7783 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.40%, with the 5-day performance at 6.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is 21.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wejo Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.63% over the past 6 months, a 68.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 243.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Wejo Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 million and $568k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 199.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 745.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Wejo Group Limited earnings to decrease by -283.20%.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.39% of Wejo Group Limited shares while 35.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.03%. There are 35.60% institutions holding the Wejo Group Limited stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.30% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million WEJO shares worth $20.47 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 5.62 million shares worth $6.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.58 million.