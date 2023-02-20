Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.64M. WLDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -564.77% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 51.14% up since then. When we look at Wearable Devices Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Instantly WLDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.64%, with the 5-day performance at -6.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) is 67.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Wearable Devices Ltd. earnings to decrease by -108.10%.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.93% of Wearable Devices Ltd. shares while 10.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.73%. There are 10.31% institutions holding the Wearable Devices Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 21.62% of the shares, roughly 3.21 million WLDS shares worth $2.82 million.

Hidden Lake Asset Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.