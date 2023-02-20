WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.12 million WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.1 or 12.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.89M. WAVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -566.67% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 62.22% up since then. When we look at WaveDancer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.28K.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Instantly WAVD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 12.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.54%, with the 5-day performance at 15.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 64.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.70%. The 2023 estimates are for WaveDancer Inc. earnings to decrease by -362.30%.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.19% of WaveDancer Inc. shares while 2.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.86%. There are 2.85% institutions holding the WaveDancer Inc. stock share, with Lafayette Investments, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million WAVD shares worth $59890.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 89892.0 shares worth $85918.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 53425.0 shares estimated at $31520.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 33702.0 shares worth around $16173.0.