Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 2.37% Incline

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.90. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $452.72M. WVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.89% off its 52-week high of $7.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 75.58% up since then. When we look at Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 728.18K.

Analysts gave the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WVE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Instantly WVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.14%, with the 5-day performance at 9.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is 6.50% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WVE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.71% over the past 6 months, a 14.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will rise 32.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -77.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 million and $1.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 300.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 300.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 38.30%.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.54% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares while 83.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.57%. There are 83.31% institutions holding the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 19.80% of the shares, roughly 17.2 million WVE shares worth $62.1 million.

M28 Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 7.98 million shares worth $28.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.59 million shares estimated at $25.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $7.19 million.