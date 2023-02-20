Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Shares Inclined By 7.93% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at $0.5 or 9.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $371.83M. VOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.15% off its 52-week high of $9.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the last value was 40.51% up since then. When we look at Vor Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.98K.

Analysts gave the Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VOR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vor Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Instantly VOR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.48 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 9.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.03%, with the 5-day performance at 5.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) is 7.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VOR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -549.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vor Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.48% over the past 6 months, a -13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vor Biopharma Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Vor Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.80%.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.21% of Vor Biopharma Inc. shares while 67.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.91%. There are 67.45% institutions holding the Vor Biopharma Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.94% of the shares, roughly 11.12 million VOR shares worth $44.26 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.69% or 6.36 million shares worth $25.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $3.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $4.11 million.