VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 0.16 million VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $8.15 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.84M. VOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.1% off its 52-week high of $13.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.53, which suggests the last value was 32.15% up since then. When we look at VOC Energy Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.10K.

Analysts gave the VOC Energy Trust (VOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VOC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VOC Energy Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) trade information

Instantly VOC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.19 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.41%, with the 5-day performance at -8.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) is -35.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -103.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VOC’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 50.92% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.92% for it to hit the projected low.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that VOC Energy Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $28.52 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.30%. The 2023 estimates are for VOC Energy Trust earnings to increase by 126.70%.

VOC Dividends

VOC Energy Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 20. The 15.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 15.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.20% of VOC Energy Trust shares while 3.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.89%. There are 3.60% institutions holding the VOC Energy Trust stock share, with McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 99575.0 VOC shares worth $0.67 million.

Navellier & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 73049.0 shares worth $0.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 3481.0 shares estimated at $36097.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1234.0 shares worth around $8354.0.