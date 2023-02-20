Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 67552.0 Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.27M. VRAXâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -3525.0% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 32.5% up since then. When we look at Virax Biolabs Group Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.62K.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.39% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.60%, with the 5-day performance at -11.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is 3.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Virax Biolabs Group Limited earnings to decrease by -162.50%.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.77% of Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares while 0.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.26%. There are 0.57% institutions holding the Virax Biolabs Group Limited stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 36600.0 VRAX shares worth $0.12 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 8928.0 shares worth $28123.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 5416.0 shares estimated at $8476.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.