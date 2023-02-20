Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $7.92 changed hands at $0.61 or 8.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $324.09M. VRCA’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.41% off its 52-week high of $9.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 77.65% up since then. When we look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.11K.

Analysts gave the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VRCA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Instantly VRCA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.23 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 8.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 188.00%, with the 5-day performance at 11.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is 85.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 111.76% over the past 6 months, a 19.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 45.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k.

The 2023 estimates are for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.69% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 25.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.80%. There are 25.39% institutions holding the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 5.04 million VRCA shares worth $14.71 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 1.6 million shares worth $4.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $5.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $2.38 million.