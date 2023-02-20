Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.16M. VCNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.33% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 19.61% up since then. When we look at Vaccinex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.84K.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Instantly VCNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.16%, with the 5-day performance at -10.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) is -16.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Vaccinex Inc. earnings to increase by 49.50%.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.36% of Vaccinex Inc. shares while 55.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.28%. There are 55.05% institutions holding the Vaccinex Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million VCNX shares worth $1.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 0.73 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $93121.0.