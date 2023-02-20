UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.24 million UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $10.22 changed hands at $0.81 or 8.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $227.40M. URGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.58% off its 52-week high of $12.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.85, which suggests the last value was 52.54% up since then. When we look at UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 84860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.27K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

Instantly URGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.39 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.22%, with the 5-day performance at 11.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is 23.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UroGen Pharma Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.94% over the past 6 months, a 9.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UroGen Pharma Ltd. will rise 15.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.17 million and $13.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.30%. The 2023 estimates are for UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings to increase by 15.90%.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.12% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares while 70.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.10%. There are 70.20% institutions holding the UroGen Pharma Ltd. stock share, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.64% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million URGN shares worth $29.83 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 1.3 million shares worth $13.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.01 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.63 million.