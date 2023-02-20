The Stock Of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $8.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 0.55 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.38M. ENSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5493.22% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.41.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6371 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.99%, with the 5-day performance at -4.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -12.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSC’s forecast low is $3.65 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1255.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -518.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.50% over the past 6 months, a 71.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. will rise 73.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $720k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.64 million and $603k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 978.50%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares while 19.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.27%. There are 19.10% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ENSC shares worth $0.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 15791.0 shares worth $67901.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7519.0 shares estimated at $32331.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 8272.0 shares worth around $35569.0.