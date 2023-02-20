The Stock Of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $3.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 72354.0 Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.91M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -793.88% off its 52-week high of $8.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 43.88% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.78K.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.14%, with the 5-day performance at -11.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is -28.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -206.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -206.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.09 million and $3.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to decrease by -28.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 10 and April 14.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.86% of Enservco Corporation shares while 23.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.67%. There are 23.47% institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.84% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million ENSV shares worth $0.59 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.17 million.