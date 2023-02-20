Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.83 million Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.60 changed hands at $0.2 or 1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $408.23M. TERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.92% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 86.32% up since then. When we look at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.63K.

Analysts gave the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TERN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.44 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.13%, with the 5-day performance at 7.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) is 26.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TERN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.43% over the past 6 months, a 13.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.50% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.00%.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.46% of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 90.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.21%. There are 90.94% institutions holding the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.11% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million TERN shares worth $44.06 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.91% or 5.9 million shares worth $34.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $16.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $8.0 million.