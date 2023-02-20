Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.88 million Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.74M. TNON’s last price was a discount, traded about -2538.33% off its 52-week high of $59.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 57.71% up since then. When we look at Tenon Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.21K.

Analysts gave the Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenon Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 48.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.67%, with the 5-day performance at 48.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) is 38.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91730.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNON’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $420k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tenon Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,308.50%.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.12% of Tenon Medical Inc. shares while 9.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.54%. There are 9.06% institutions holding the Tenon Medical Inc. stock share, with TMD Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.57% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million TNON shares worth $0.81 million.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 84045.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 58159.0 shares worth around $76188.0.