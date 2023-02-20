TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.20% Incline

In the last trading session, 73452.0 TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.52M. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.38% off its 52-week high of $10.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 13.61% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48820.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.16K.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.03%, with the 5-day performance at -2.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -3.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for TDH Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -442.10%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 09.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.79% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares while 0.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.95%. There are 0.61% institutions holding the TDH Holdings Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 15741.0 PETZ shares worth $26602.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 13406.0 shares worth $22656.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 1828.0 shares estimated at $3089.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.