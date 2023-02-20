Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.11 or -10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.63M. TKAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -392.93% off its 52-week high of $4.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 48.48% up since then. When we look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.79K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.87%, with the 5-day performance at -23.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is 24.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $5.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.50%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 25.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.00% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares while 0.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.88%. There are 0.80% institutions holding the Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million TKAT shares worth $0.1 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 76000.0 shares worth $79040.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 76000.0 shares estimated at $79040.0 under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares.