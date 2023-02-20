System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 54010.0 System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.41 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $411.54M. SST’s last price was a discount, traded about -741.27% off its 52-week high of $37.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.45, which suggests the last value was 21.77% up since then. When we look at System1 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 73000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.20K.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.55 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.97%, with the 5-day performance at -10.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is -6.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.61 days.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the System1 Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.65% over the past 6 months, a -618.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for System1 Inc. will fall -516.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $185.46 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that System1 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $222.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $211 million and $218.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for System1 Inc. earnings to increase by 93.50%.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.83% of System1 Inc. shares while 32.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.89%. There are 32.29% institutions holding the System1 Inc. stock share, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 27.77% of the shares, roughly 25.4 million SST shares worth $159.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 1.01 million shares worth $6.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $4.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.49 million.