Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.38M. SRZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -326.88% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 63.44% up since then. When we look at Surrozen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SRZN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Surrozen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) trade information

Instantly SRZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.82%, with the 5-day performance at -18.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) is 53.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRZN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2050.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surrozen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.47% over the past 6 months, a 33.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surrozen Inc. will rise 28.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Surrozen Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.90% per year.

SRZN Dividends

Surrozen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.99% of Surrozen Inc. shares while 64.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.78%. There are 64.90% institutions holding the Surrozen Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 26.33% of the shares, roughly 9.25 million SRZN shares worth $18.68 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.96% or 3.5 million shares worth $7.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.4 million.