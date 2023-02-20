Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.86M. SURF’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.89% off its 52-week high of $3.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 24.05% up since then. When we look at Surface Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.61K.

Analysts gave the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SURF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Instantly SURF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8600 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.54%, with the 5-day performance at -3.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is -22.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SURF’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -659.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -279.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surface Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.28% over the past 6 months, a 38.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surface Oncology Inc. will rise 36.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,109.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154k and $30 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,523.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Surface Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -214.00%.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares while 52.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.04%. There are 52.72% institutions holding the Surface Oncology Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.20% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million SURF shares worth $4.57 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 3.92 million shares worth $4.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $4.56 million under it, the former controlled 9.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $1.78 million.