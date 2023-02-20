Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Greenlane Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.23M. GNLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3950.0% off its 52-week high of $16.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 32.5% up since then. When we look at Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.83K.

Analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GNLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.27%, with the 5-day performance at 11.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -1.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenlane Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.56% over the past 6 months, a -139.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Greenlane Holdings Inc. will rise 44.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.99 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $28.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.02 million and $46.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Greenlane Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 34.80%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.31% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares while 21.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.19%. There are 21.46% institutions holding the Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock share, with Creative Planning the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.08% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million GNLN shares worth $4.19 million.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 79967.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 66696.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.