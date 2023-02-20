Stock Performance Of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 97187.0 Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $1.20 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.30M. TRVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1173.33% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Trevena Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.17K.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Instantly TRVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.08%, with the 5-day performance at -6.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is -35.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89510.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trevena Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.23% over the past 6 months, a -10.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trevena Inc. will rise 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -117.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Trevena Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$1k and $20k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30,100.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,150.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Trevena Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.30%.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of Trevena Inc. shares while 10.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.58%. There are 10.17% institutions holding the Trevena Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million TRVN shares worth $1.23 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 92380.0 shares worth around $0.35 million.