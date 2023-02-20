Stock Performance Of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 66476.0 Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.01 changed hands at $1.2 or 13.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $297.30M. OBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.86% off its 52-week high of $13.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.49, which suggests the last value was 25.17% up since then. When we look at Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.24K.

Analysts gave the Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OBIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) trade information

Instantly OBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.06 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 13.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.30%, with the 5-day performance at 12.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) is -0.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBIO’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -99.8% for it to hit the projected low.

OBIO Dividends

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.30% of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. shares while 31.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.08%. There are 31.75% institutions holding the Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million OBIO shares worth $9.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 0.79 million shares worth $7.83 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $5.95 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.6 million.