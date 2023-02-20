Stock Performance Of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 96712.0 Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.62 changed hands at -$0.2 or -4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.56M. EMBK’s last price was a discount, traded about -2809.09% off its 52-week high of $134.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 56.28% up since then. When we look at Embark Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.71K.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Instantly EMBK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.25 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) is 36.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Embark Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.54% over the past 6 months, a 61.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Embark Technology Inc. will rise 63.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -91.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Embark Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -476.80%.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.38% of Embark Technology Inc. shares while 63.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.04%. There are 63.26% institutions holding the Embark Technology Inc. stock share, with Data Collective IV GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.71% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million EMBK shares worth $23.67 million.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.94% or 2.66 million shares worth $19.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $3.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.65 million.