Stock Performance And Forecast For Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.02 changed hands at -$0.13 or -6.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.61M. HYFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -946.04% off its 52-week high of $21.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 41.58% up since then. When we look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.48K.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Instantly HYFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.23 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.32%, with the 5-day performance at 15.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is 29.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYFM’s forecast low is $1.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.76% over the past 6 months, a -284.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. will fall -800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.37 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $70.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.41 million and $111.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. earnings to increase by 205.90%.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.17% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares while 51.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.00%. There are 51.82% institutions holding the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million HYFM shares worth $5.27 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.06% or 2.29 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $3.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.66 million.