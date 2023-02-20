Stock Performance And Forecast For Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.

In the last trading session, 87733.0 Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.06M. ADD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1521.3% off its 52-week high of $27.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.89K.

Analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Instantly ADD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7519 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 86.01%, with the 5-day performance at 2.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) is 32.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4800.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADD’s forecast low is $4800.00 with $4800.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -283923.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -283923.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -251.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.93% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.13%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 44656.0 ADD shares worth $52694.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 17934.0 shares worth $21162.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.