Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $135.96M. STBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1482.53% off its 52-week high of $46.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 53.08% up since then. When we look at Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.49K.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Instantly STBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.96%, with the 5-day performance at -5.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) is -1.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 176.20%.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.91% of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.89%. There are 0.32% institutions holding the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 72523.0 STBX shares worth $0.14 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 44801.0 shares worth $85121.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.