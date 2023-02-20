SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -1618.21% Loss

In the last trading session, 65508.0 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $5.82 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.06M. SOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -737.46% off its 52-week high of $48.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 56.36% up since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.16K.

Analysts gave the SOS Limited (SOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SOS Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.59 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.19%, with the 5-day performance at 2.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -15.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOS’s forecast low is $100.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1618.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1618.21% for it to hit the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $22.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.90%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of SOS Limited shares while 1.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.10%. There are 1.10% institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 36475.0 SOS shares worth $0.15 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 14598.0 shares worth $60289.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 6847.0 shares estimated at $18692.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 3161.0 shares worth around $14034.0.