Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.70M. SLNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -3405.88% off its 52-week high of $11.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 26.47% up since then. When we look at Soluna Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.80K.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Instantly SLNH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) is -19.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Soluna Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -327.20%.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.75% of Soluna Holdings Inc. shares while 15.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.00%. There are 15.17% institutions holding the Soluna Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.94% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million SLNH shares worth $0.67 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.2 million.