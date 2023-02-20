Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 54200.0 Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.45M. LITM’s last price was a discount, traded about -386.11% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 30.09% up since then. When we look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.85K.

Analysts gave the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LITM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Instantly LITM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) is -12.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LITM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -594.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -594.44% for it to hit the projected low.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.41% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares while 7.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.20%. There are 7.55% institutions holding the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.17% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million LITM shares worth $0.69 million.

Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3159.0 shares worth around $5559.0.