Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $177.07M. OMIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -253.31% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 25.62% up since then. When we look at Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.13K.

Analysts gave the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OMIC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Instantly OMIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.60 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.40%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) is -3.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.33 days.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.66% over the past 6 months, a 13.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. will fall -59.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $790k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.1 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -421.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 02.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.18% of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares while 67.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.80%. There are 67.73% institutions holding the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 7.08 million OMIC shares worth $17.7 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 4.7 million shares worth $9.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $2.42 million.