Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 69201.0 Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.80M. SNTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -513.5% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 26.38% up since then. When we look at Senti Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 67840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.32K.

Analysts gave the Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SNTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Instantly SNTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7799 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.60%, with the 5-day performance at 3.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is -2.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNTI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -390.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -84.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Senti Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1 million.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.24% of Senti Biosciences Inc. shares while 31.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.83%. There are 31.51% institutions holding the Senti Biosciences Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.10% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million SNTI shares worth $9.61 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 4.02 million shares worth $8.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $2.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.37 million.