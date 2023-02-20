SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 70006.0 SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48M. SNES’s last price was a discount, traded about -984.91% off its 52-week high of $23.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at SenesTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.22K.

Analysts gave the SenesTech Inc. (SNES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SenesTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is -45.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNES’s forecast low is $80.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3673.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3673.58% for it to hit the projected low.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SenesTech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.37% over the past 6 months, a -12.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 146.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $590k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 249.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.10%. The 2023 estimates are for SenesTech Inc. earnings to increase by 73.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.16% of SenesTech Inc. shares while 10.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.72%. There are 10.38% institutions holding the SenesTech Inc. stock share, with First Wilshire Securities Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.75% of the shares, roughly 29000.0 SNES shares worth $0.2 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 6037.0 shares worth $42319.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 4065.0 shares estimated at $11788.0 under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 1582.0 shares worth around $4587.0.