Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Shares Are Up 6.82% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.76M. SEEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.22% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 34.25% up since then. When we look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.83K.

Analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEEL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -25.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEEL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1543.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -310.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.81% over the past 6 months, a 8.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. will rise 53.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.30%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 05.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.98% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 28.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.21%. There are 28.33% institutions holding the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million SEEL shares worth $5.16 million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.58% or 4.91 million shares worth $5.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.36 million shares estimated at $3.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $1.52 million.